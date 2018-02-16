Huddersfield's Mooy out for up to three weeks with infection

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy could be sidelined for up to three weeks due to an infection following a knee injury he picked up in last weekend’s 4-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth, manager David Wagner said on Friday.

Australian international Mooy will miss Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester United as well as league trips to West Bromwich Albion and possibly Tottenham Hotspur.

“It is only a cut, but unfortunately there was an infection when he got his stitches. This means there is a slight setback but nothing serious,” Wagner told a news conference.

“He will miss the next two games, this is for sure. Maybe Tottenham as well but then he will be back. It is not something where ligaments or muscles are damaged. This is unlucky in this situation that he will be out for two weeks, maybe three.”

Mooy, who has featured in all 27 of Huddersfield’s league matches this season, struck the opener when they beat United 2-1 earlier this season and has been the driving force in their midfield.