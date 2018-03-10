Wasteful Huddersfield held to stalemate by 10-man Swansea

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - March 10, 2018 Swansea City's Tammy Abraham in action with Huddersfield Town’s Rajiv van La Parra Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 SWANSEA CITY 0

March 10 (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town failed to convert any of their 29 shots and were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Swansea City in Saturday’s crunch Premier League fixture between the two relegation threatened sides.

After an even start to the game, Swansea forward Jordan Ayew was shown a straight red card in the 11th minute for a bad challenge on Huddersfield midfielder Jonathan Hogg, leaving the visitors with a tough task on their hands.

Huddersfield dominated the match after the dismissal and came close to scoring in the 42nd minute when Steve Mounie’s header looped just over the bar. However, Swansea held on to keep the scores level at the break.

The hosts piled on the pressure in the second half and saw a Tom Ince header strike the woodwork in the 91st minute but the resilient visitors, who had no shots during the entire match, dug deep to secure a hard-fought draw.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - March 10, 2018 Swansea City's Tammy Abraham in action with Huddersfield Town’s Christopher Schindler REUTERS/Phil Noble

“It was a massive point. Before the game it was a good point, after the game it was massive,” Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal told reporters. “My players showed quality and character against a team that are hard to beat.

“We defended with quality - not just all the defenders at the back.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“In the end we achieved one point against a team who did a lot to try to achieve three points.”

The result leaves both teams on 31 points, four above the relegation zone. Swansea sit in 14th position, a place ahead of Huddersfield on goal difference, with eight games left in the campaign.

“We’re frustrated about the result, but the boys did everything right apart from score... Sometimes you need luck and that wasn’t on our side today,” Huddersfield manager David Wagner said.

“It could be an important point at the end, even though I thought we deserved all three.”