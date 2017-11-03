FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Midfielder Burke could return for West Brom at Huddersfield
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 3, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in a day

Midfielder Burke could return for West Brom at Huddersfield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Midfielder Oliver Burke has recovered from a hamstring injury and is in contention for a place in West Bromwich Albion’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Huddersfield Town, manager Tony Pulis said on Friday.

Football Soccer - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City - West Bromwich, Britain - August 27, 2017 West Bromwich Albion's Oliver Burke Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Scotland’s Burke, who has made two league appearances this season and last played in the 3-1 league defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion on Sept. 9, trained with the first team this week.

However, West Brom will be without defender Craig Dawson (knee) and midfielder James Morrison (Achilles) as they target their first league win since beating Burnley 1-0 on Aug. 19.

“Burke has trained well this week. He’s had a good week and he is back in contention... Dawson and Morrison unfortunately are still struggling,” Pulis told a news conference.

“(Morrison) saw a specialist in Holland and hopefully he will be back in contention ahead of the Chelsea game (Nov. 18).”

West Brom have suffered four league defeats this season and sit in 15th place with 10 points from 10 games, only two points above the relegation zone and Pulis suggested individual errors had hurt his team.

“Looking back at the goals we’ve conceded it’s been concentration or individual mistakes, nothing more. We’ve been punished... I think we’ve left a few points on the pitch. Nobody has given us a hiding and we’ve shot ourselves in the foot.”

Pulis’ side lost 3-2 to league leaders Manchester City last weekend and the manager felt there were enough signs from that game and the 2-1 loss to City in the League Cup in September to suggest West Brom had the quality to turn their season around.

“In the two games we have had against Manchester City this season we’ve caused them problems. In the Premier League you’ll have good and bad runs. You’ve got to keep focused.”

Huddersfield have two points more than West Brom and sit in 13th as they look to seal successive top-flight home wins for the first time since 1971.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.