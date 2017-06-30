FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Huddersfield sign Danish keeper Lossl on loan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 30, 2017 / 7:17 PM / a month ago

Huddersfield sign Danish keeper Lossl on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town have signed Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a season-long loan from Bundesliga club Mainz 05, the newly promoted Premier League side said on Friday.

Huddersfield have an option to sign 28-year-old Lossl permanently at the end of the loan deal.

The Dane has one full cap and 250 top flight club appearances in Denmark, France and Germany, as well as European and international experience.

"As everyone knows, we were very successful with our loans last season and now we have had the chance to bring another high-quality player to the club in this way," Town head coach David Wagner told the club website.

“Jonas has all the skills that you want from a modern goalkeeper; he is a good shot-stopper, he is a real presence and he is good with the ball at his feet too.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.