Mourinho slams United's attitude after Huddersfield loss

HUDDERSFIELD, England (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his players’ attitude in Saturday’s loss to Huddersfield Town was the worst he has seen since taking over at the club.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United - John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - October 21, 2017 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected REUTERS/Andrew Yates

United fell to a 2-1 defeat by the promoted Yorkshire side, their first loss of the Premier League campaign and one which left them trailing rivals and leaders Manchester City by five points.

“I don’t even remember a friendly match where our attitude was so poor. In the second half they tried. They played against an opponent defending and the wind was tremendous. We could have a second goal and a draw but it would have been an undeserved draw,” he said.

“I feel really disappointed and if I was a Manchester United supporter, not a manager, I would be really disappointed because I think you can play and lose because the opponent had more quality but not because the opponent had more attitude. So I am really disappointed,” he said.

The United boss said Huddersfield, who had not won in the Premier League since August, had shown the kind of approach he expected from his own side.

“They played like I like. They played with everything they have, like I like and like it has to be. They played with everything, aggression, desire, motivation, sacrifice and we didn’t. The team that deserved to win won. Simple,” he said.

Asked why United had shown such a poor attitude, Mourinho was non-plussed.

“It was a surprise but it is reality,” he said. “It was a surprise but it happened. For me it is quite easy and simple to say the team that deserved to win won.”