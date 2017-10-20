Wagner tells Huddersfield to be brave against Man United

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town must be brave when they have the ball and cut down on mistakes to get back to winning ways, manager David Wagner said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with second-placed Manchester United.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - October 14, 2017 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Huddersfield started their league campaign with back-to-back wins but have failed to register a victory since and their winless streak was extended to seven games across all competitions after their loss to Swansea City last weekend.

As the promoted side prepare to play United and Liverpool in their next two games, Wagner said that his team were capable of challenging the best teams provided they are more resourceful in attack and avoid errors.

“I think we have shown what we are capable of in this division but, for this, we have to be really at our best – at our best in terms of bravery on the ball and without any easy mistakes,” Wagner was quoted as saying by the Examiner.

“In the last two games we have made too many mistakes before the goals we have conceded, and this is what we have to change.”

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg relished the challenge of facing United, who have six wins in eight league games.

“It’s not going to be easy, they are a world class team with world class players and one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Hogg told the club’s official website. (www.htafc.com)

”We worked so hard last year to play in games like this and bring them to The John Smith‘s, all we can do is try our best and make sure we give it our all.

“These games are why you work so hard, you want to play the best teams and test yourself, it’s not just about us, it’s about the fans, we need to give them something to cheer about!”

Huddersfield, who are 12th in the table, last hosted United at the John Smith’s Stadium in the 1971-72 season.