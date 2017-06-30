FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 9:21 AM / a month ago

Huddersfield boss Wagner signs new two-year contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Huddersfield Town - Premier League Promotion Winners Parade - Huddersfield - 30/5/17 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner arrives to get on the bus ahead of the parade Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has signed a new two-year contract after leading the side to a Premier League promotion, the club said on Friday.

Wagner, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund II in 2015, kept Huddersfield in the second division before securing top-flight return last season after a 45-year absence.

Wagner's assistant, Christoph Buehler, has also agreed a new two-year deal.

Huddersfield will visit Crystal Palace in their opening fixture of the league campaign on Aug. 12.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

