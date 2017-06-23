FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Huddersfield face lawsuit over wrongful dismissal of coach - report
June 23, 2017

Huddersfield face lawsuit over wrongful dismissal of coach - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town are facing a claim of wrongful dismissal after sacking their goalkeeping coach Nick Colgan last week, the Times reported on Friday.

Former Ireland goalkeeper Colgan has asked the League Manager Association's legal team to prepare the claim against the club where he served for seven years both as a player and coach, according to the report.

Colgan initially joined as an understudy to goalkeepers Ian Bennett and Alex Smithies in 2010 before taking up a full-time coaching position at the end of 2011-12 season.

Huddersfield defeated Reading on penalties in their Championship promotion play-off final at Wembley last month to return to the top flight of English football after a 45-year absence.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

