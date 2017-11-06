Tottenham's Kane, Alli and Winks out of England squad

(Reuters) - England have lost the services of Tottenham Hotspur trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil, the FA announced on Monday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs Watford - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2017. Everton's Michael Keane. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Striker Kane (knee) and midfielder Winks (ankle) had treatment during Tottenham’s win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. Alli sustained a hamstring injury in last week’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore and Everton defender Michael Keane have been called into the squad, while Chelsea defender Gary Cahill will have a late fitness test.

“Jake Livermore has been added to the England squad following the withdrawal of Harry Kane and Harry Winks through injury,” the FA said after earlier calling up Keane.

The 24-year-old Keane has a chance to earn his fifth cap after returning from a leg infection in Everton’s exciting comeback win over Watford on Saturday.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson missed Liverpool’s win at West Ham United on Saturday with a thigh injury but is due to join up with the England squad later in the week.

England host Germany on Friday and meet Brazil four days later.