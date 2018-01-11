Leeds sign De Bock from Club Brugge

(Reuters) - Leeds United have added some Champions League experience to their defence by signing fullback Laurens de Bock from Belgian side Club Brugge on a 4-1/2 year deal, the Championship (second tier) side announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who has made 177 appearances for Brugge since joining the team in 2013, has played in 30 European matches across the Champions League and Europa League. He also won the Belgian league title in the 2015/16 season.

The leftback will be a welcome replacement for Charlie Taylor, who joined Burnley in July.

Leeds are in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League as they lie sixth in the Championship standings, four points adrift of third-placed Cardiff City.

De Bock is Leeds’ third signing in the January transfer window after Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi and Finnish defender Aapo Halme.