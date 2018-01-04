FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leeds agree deal to sign Japan international Ideguchi
January 4, 2018 / 8:47 AM / a day ago

Leeds agree deal to sign Japan international Ideguchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Japan international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka, the English Championship club said on Thursday.

Football Soccer - Japan v Australia - World Cup 2018 Qualifiers - Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama Japan - August 31, 2017 - Japan's Ideguchi Yosuke celebrates his goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The 21-year-old will travel to England next week for a medical with a view of completing a permanent move to Elland Road.

“As the J1 League ended in early December, it is likely that Leeds United will loan Ideguchi out to Cultural Leonesa until the end of the season should the player pass his medical,” Leeds said in a statement.

Ideguchi made his debut for Japan in Nov. 2016 and has scored twice in 10 caps.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

