June 21, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 2 months ago

Appleton leaves Oxford to become assistant manager at Leicester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Middlesbrough v Oxford United - FA Cup Fifth Round - The Riverside Stadium - 18/2/17 Oxford manager Michael Appleton Reuters / Scott Heppell Livepic

(Reuters) - Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has left the club to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Leicester City on a three-year contract.

"I am delighted that the Club have been able to bring a coach of Michael’s standing to Leicester City," Shakespeare said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Michael and I worked together at West Bromwich Albion and it quickly became clear that he possessed all the qualities and the integrity required to enjoy a successful coaching career."

During his three-year stint, Appleton led Oxford to an automatic promotion from League Two, and to two Football League Trophy finals, losing on both occasions.

The 41-year-old also managed Portsmouth, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, and worked alongside Shakespeare in West Bromwich Albion's backroom team between 2003 and 2008.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

