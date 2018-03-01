Leicester's Okazaki could return against Bournemouth

(Reuters) - Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki could return to the squad for Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth after shaking off a knee injury that has kept him out for three games, manager Claude Puel said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs Leicester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 13, 2017 Leicester City's Shinji Okazaki celebrates after the match REUTERS/Toby Melville

Japan international Okazaki last featured for Leicester in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City on Feb. 3 and missed league games against Manchester City and Stoke City and the FA Cup fifth-round win over Sheffield United.

“He came back this week with the squad and we will see tomorrow if he can come into the (matchday) squad for the next game or not,” Puel told reporters on Thursday.

“I will see if he is match fit or not... there are no other injuries,” the Frenchman added.

Leicester are eighth in the league with 36 points after nine wins, nine draws and 10 defeats. They are winless in four league matches, drawing both their home games in that period.

“A lot of teams come here with a strong defensive unit. We need to put them under pressure with good intensity,” Puel said.“We’ve lost some important points.

“We had a good month in January but it was more difficult in February... We need more consistency.”

Bournemouth are 11th in the league with 32 points.