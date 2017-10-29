Unsworth hopes new Everton manager is given time

LONDON (Reuters) - Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth said on Sunday that whoever is given the job on a permanent basis should not come under pressure if they do not produce an instant upturn in results.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs Everton - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 29, 2017 Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth with Jonjoe Kenny at the end of the match REUTERS/Darren Staples

Unsworth took over from the sacked Ronald Koeman last Monday and has lost his first two games in charge, 2-1 away to Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday and 2-0 away to Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The latest defeat left Everton 18th in the league standings, having lost six of their opening 10 games of the season.

When asked about his chances of getting the job permanently, Unsworth told Sky Sports: ”I honestly don’t know, but I do know that whoever gets the honour of being Everton manager – myself included – needs time with this set of players.

“You all have your different ideas. Every coach and every manager has their ideas on how they want to play, and I certainly do. You need time and time on the training ground to implement those ideas.”

Everton started poorly against Leicester and fell behind to Jamie Vardy’s 18th-minute opener and Demarai Gray’s deflected cross shortly after.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs Everton - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 29, 2017 Everton's Wayne Rooney with Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth after being substituted REUTERS/Darren Staples

Unsworth reshuffled his team at half-time, replacing wingers Aaron Lennon and Kevin Mirallas with Oumar Niasse and Beni Baningime and moving to a diamond shape in midfield.

The change resulted in Everton ending the match with 16 attempts on goal, but they were unable to convert any of them and slumped to their third defeat of the week.

“I put two strikers on and played with a diamond, and our performances was certainly a lot better in the second half,” Unsworth added.

“I wanted an extra man in midfield and an extra striker on the pitch. For whatever reason, in the first half it didn’t work, so you have got to be reactive and show the players that you are on the front foot as well.”

Leicester’s victory handed Claude Puel a winning start to his tenure as manager following his appointment on Wednesday.

”It was a little more difficult in the second half because Everton is a good team,“ Puel said. ”We saw a team with a good attitude, a good structure and a lot of solidarity. It’s a very good result.

“It is just the beginning. We have to work hard and continue in these (upcoming) games.”