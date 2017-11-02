FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leicester's Gray signs new four-year contract
November 2, 2017 / 1:54 PM / in 19 hours

Leicester's Gray signs new four-year contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has signed a new four-year contract to keep him at the English Premier League club until June 2021.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs Everton - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 29, 2017 Leicester City's Demarai Gray REUTERS/Darren Staples

The 21-year-old joined Leicester from Birmingham City in January 2016 and went on to help the team lift the 2015/16 Premier League title.

“I‘m very happy. Now I just want to kick on and keep doing what I‘m doing,” Gray told the club website (www.lcfc.com) on Thursday.

“I want to be starting games and, for me to be doing that, I have to work hard in training.”

Gray, who has made more than 60 appearances for Leicester, scored his first league goal for the club in more than a year in new manager Claude Puel’s first game in charge, a 2-0 win over Everton last weekend.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

