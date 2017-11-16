FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man City's Aguero declares himself fit for Leicester game
#Sports News
November 16, 2017 / 5:03 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Man City's Aguero declares himself fit for Leicester game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has declared himself fit to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday after collapsing in the dressing room at halftime as Argentina lost 4-2 to fellow World Cup qualifiers Nigeria on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - S.S.C. Napoli vs Manchester City - Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy - November 1, 2017 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Manchester City said Aguero, who scored in the first half against Nigeria, had been cleared to return to England as planned after tests having suffered “a dizzy spell”.

The 29-year-old, who has scored eight league goals in as many appearances for City this season and recently became the club’s all-time top scorer, tweeted on Thursday that he was raring to go after being cleared by City’s medical team.

“All the tests they run on me – just for caution – turn out well, so I‘m set to go for Saturday’s match. C‘mon, City,” Aguero said.

City have collected 31 points from 11 games and are unbeaten this season, while Leicester are 12th in the table with 13 points.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

