Puel backs Vardy, Kane to flourish together for England

(Reuters) - Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Harry Kane can build a rewarding partnership to help England flourish at this year’s World Cup, according to Foxes manager Claude Puel.

Vardy has scored 13 goals in 26 Premier League appearances this campaign, while 24-year-old Kane has netted 23 times to become the league’s leading scorer and is on course to win his third successive Golden Boot award.

Puel believes that the prolific duo can combine well for England, who begin their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18.

“They can play together for England, of course,” Puel is quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury.

“He has other attributes to Harry Kane and sometimes they can play together because they can combine with different attributes,” he added.

”It will be a good association. We have to respect the work of the manager because he has different options and qualities in the squad, but all this good play is exciting for the national team.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 13, 2018 Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

“It will be amazing to see this team in the World Cup.”

Both Kane and Vardy are on scoring streaks with the 31-year-old scoring four goals in his last five league games for Leicester and Kane scoring five for Tottenham.

Vardy’s exploits have helped Leicester recover from a poor start to the campaign, with Puel’s side in eighth position ahead of Saturday’s home match against relegation-threatened Stoke City.

Leicester captain Wes Morgan is in contention to play his first league game since January after recovering from a hamstring injury, while midfielder Shinji Okazaki is expected to return to training from a knee injury next week.

The Japan international is the only injury concern for Leicester and Puel believes that the increased competition for starting places within his squad will help them.

“We have a squad with good competition between players. All this competition pushes the players to bid for their place and it is a good thing,” Puel told the club’s website. (www.lcfc.com)

“It is important... I am happy for all the players in the squad because we have good competition -- in defence, midfield and attack.”