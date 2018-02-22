Stoke must turn performances into points, says Lambert

(Reuters) - Stoke City boss Paul Lambert is delighted with the effort and attitude shown by his players but he wants them to convert positive performances into wins to survive the Premier League relegation battle.

Stoke are 19th in the league and without a victory since they overcame Huddersfield Town in Lambert’s first game in charge last month.

They were close to recording a win last time out against Brighton and Hove Albion but Charlie Adam’s late penalty was saved.

“I‘m delighted with the effort they’ve shown in training and games,” Lambert told reporters on Thursday.

”We’ve looked as though we can win games and we look as though we can really compete, which is really pleasing.

“We have to be ready (for a fight). As long as the players realise that, they will be fine. As long as they think they can win games and have the belief they can win games and the boys know what they’re doing, then we’ll be fine.”

Lambert confirmed Peter Crouch (ankle) and Stephen Ireland (calf) will remain on the sidelines for Saturday’s league trip to Leicester City, although Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi returns to the squad having recovered from a leg injury.

The manager could also hand a first-team debut to 18-year-old Tyrese Campbell, who has scored 12 goals in 15 appearances at Under-23 level this season, three of which came in a 4-1 win over Fulham last weekend.

“Age doesn’t concern me, what concerns me most is a player’s ability, so if he (Campbell) is good enough then I will throw him in - that is how I see it,” he added.

“I needed a manager to throw me in when I was young and without the belief of a manager I would never have got my opportunity.”