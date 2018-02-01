Five memorable Leicester City vs. Swansea City matches

(Reuters) - Leicester City and Swansea City will meet for the 39th time in all competitions on Saturday. We look at some notable clashes between the sides.

Leicester City 4 Swansea City 0 (Premier League, April 2016)

Forward Leonardo Ulloa scored two goals as Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester City moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a convincing victory over Swansea City.

Leaders Leicester went ahead in the 10th minute after winger Riyad Mahrez cut off Swansea defender Ashley Williams’s poor clearance and fired into the bottom corner.

Ulloa, leading the line in the absence of suspended top scorer Jamie Vardy, headed in Danny Drinkwater’s free kick in the 30th minute and slid in defender Jeffrey Schlupp’s cross on the hour mark to make it 3-0.

Substitute Marc Albrighton smashed in a fourth late on to restore Leicester’s eight-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur with three games to go. Leicester’s fairytale season saw them finish top of the table while Swansea were 12th.

Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0 (Premier League, Oct. 2014)

A brace from striker Wilfried Bony helped Garry Monk’s Swansea seal a 2-0 victory over Leicester and end a five-game winless run in the Premier League.

Bony put Swansea ahead in the 34th minute, beating Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a crisp finish after combining well with midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Ivorian struck again on 57 minutes, slotting in winger Jefferson Montero’s cross for his fourth goal in three league games. Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski produced two late saves to deny Leicester.

Swansea finished the season in eighth place while Leicester were 14th.

Swansea Town 6 Leicester City 1 (League Division Two, March 1956)

Hammered 6-1 by Leicester City when the two sides met at Filbert Street four months earlier, Swansea, then known as Swansea Town, hit back with a thumping win by the same margin with Welsh attacker Terry Medwin scoring a hat-trick at Vetch Field.

Swansea took the lead through defender Harry Griffiths, who volleyed into the far corner from distance in the 11th minute. Len Allchurch then collected fellow winger Cliff Jones’s cross to double the lead with a shot from the right five minutes later.

Griffiths tapped in his second goal after a mistake by the Leicester goalkeeper in the 20th minute. Medwin made it 4-0 15 minutes later, latching on to forward Ivor Allchurch’s lobbed pass before slotting the ball home.

Winger Jack Froggatt pulled a goal back for Leicester but Medwin was not done, tucking away two more goals to seal a memorable win. Swansea eventually finished 10th while Leicester ended fifth. Leicester were crowned champions the following season and moved back into the top flight.

Leicester City 2 Swansea City 1 (FA Cup, Jan. 2010)

Leicester substitute Dany N‘Guessan’s late header from close range knocked out fellow Championship promotion contenders Swansea in the third round of the FA Cup.

Swansea went ahead through winger David Cotterill’s first goal for the club, a powerful drive from distance in the 10th minute. Leicester striker Matt Fryatt then set up midfielder Andy King who struck from outside the box before halftime.

Leicester then switched gears and sealed the victory through French forward N‘Guessan, who headed into the bottom corner in the 89th minute.

Leicester’s run in the competition ended in a 4-2 defeat to Cardiff City in the next round.

Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0 (Championship, Oct. 2010)

Dutch forward Marvin Emnes scored on his Swansea debut while winger Scott Sinclair got on the score sheet as the Welsh club handed Sven-Goran Eriksson his first defeat as Leicester boss.

Halftime substitute Emnes put the hosts ahead minutes after his introduction, producing a cool finish after latching on to midfielder Darren Pratley’s pass.

The lively Emnes then turned provider, charging down the right wing before finding Sinclair who poked the ball home in added time to seal a comfortable win.

Swansea, who moved to third in the table following the result, gained promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship playoff final against Reading at Wembley while Leicester were 10th in the league.