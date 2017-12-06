FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liverpool report alleged racist abuse of youth player
December 6, 2017 / 8:09 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Liverpool report alleged racist abuse of youth player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster has alleged he was racially abused by a Spartak Moscow player during a UEFA Youth League game on Wednesday and the club have reported the incident to European soccer’s governing body.

Soccer Football - FIFA Under 17 World Cup Final - England vs Spain - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India - October 28, 2017 England’s Rhian Brewster wins the Golden Boot for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The England Under-17 international had to be calmed down by team mates and staff at the end of the match and Brewster informed referee Mohammed Al-Hakim about the incident during the closing stages of Liverpool’s 2-0 win, the BBC reported.

A club spokesman said Liverpool had “followed the proper procedure by reporting the alleged incident to UEFA”.

Liverpool Under-19 coach Steven Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo: “It’s difficult for me to comment on it right now. It’s something that the club will look into and deal with.”

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
