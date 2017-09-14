FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burnley's Heaton undergoes shoulder surgery
September 14, 2017 / 1:50 PM / in a month

Burnley's Heaton undergoes shoulder surgery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Crystal Palace - Burnley, Britain - September 10, 2017 Burnley's Tom Heaton gathers the ball before sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

(Reuters) - Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton has undergone surgery on a dislocated shoulder and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, manager Sean Dyche said on Thursday.

Heaton, who was part of England manager Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad, sustained the injury after a bad fall when gathering a cross during Burnley’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

“Tom’s surgery went very well. I’ll speak to him this afternoon,” Dyche told a news conference ahead of Burnley’s Premier League trip to Liverpool on Saturday.

”We’re happy the surgery went well but we won’t rush Tom back. He has to be 100 percent right, but this is just a blip and he’ll be fine.

“They’d be a lesser period out for an outfield player but a goalkeeper is constantly landing on his shoulder. He’s had a fantastic run. It won’t be weeks, it will be a longer period.”

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Crystal Palace - Burnley, Britain - September 10, 2017 Burnley's Tom Heaton receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Burnley are left with only Nick Pope and new signing Adam Legzdins as goalkeeping options and will look to recruit cover for the injured Heaton.

Dyche said former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, who is a free agent after being released by Preston North End in May, is training at the club.

Free agents can be signed by a club at any time during the season, if they had been released by their previous club before the end of the transfer window.

“Anders has spent days with us. We’ll speak to him accordingly. We want three goalkeepers,” he added.

Burnley have made a good start to the season after picking up two victories in their first four league games.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

