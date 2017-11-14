FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liverpool defender Clyne faces another three months out
November 13, 2017 / 8:38 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Liverpool defender Clyne faces another three months out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool’s injured England right back Nathaniel Clyne could be sidelined for up to three months more after having back surgery, British media reported on Monday.

Britain Soccer Football - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Anfield - 5/4/17 Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne in action with Bournemouth's Harry Arter Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

The former Southampton defender has not played since suffering the injury in a pre-season game against Tranmere Rovers in July, and could now be out until mid-February.

The 26-year-old resumed light training in September but had a setback and the reports said he had undergone “minor, corrective surgery”.

“He was in a good way and then had a little setback. That’s how back problems are,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said earlier this month.

“We showed him to specialists all over the world and it is not a big problem -- it just needs time, that is all.”

Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have deputised at right back for Liverpool in Clyne’s absence.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Kevin Liffey

