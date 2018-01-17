Liverpool condemn Flanagan after assault sentencing

(Reuters) - Liverpool have expressed their “disappointment and anger” towards defender Jon Flanagan, after the 25-year-old was sentenced to a 12-month community order on Wednesday for assaulting his partner Rachael Wall.

Flanagan pleaded guilty to a common assault charge earlier this month after being arrested and questioned in the early hours of Dec. 22 following an incident in Liverpool city centre.

District judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced Flanagan at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to the community order, which includes 15 rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours of unpaid work.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the player’s actions during the events that took place resulting in this criminal conviction,” a spokesman for the Premier League club told the Liverpool Echo.

”It leaves his own reputation damaged and, through association, he has severely let down the club he had previously represented with distinction.

“We have expressed to him our disappointment and anger that he has failed to live up to the values of Liverpool Football Club, in this specific instance.”

Liverpool also said that an internal investigation regarding Flanagan will be conducted to decide on further disciplinary action.

The Liverpool-born player has made 51 senior appearances for the Merseyside club but has struggled for game time in recent seasons, with his only appearance this campaign coming in the League Cup defeat by Leicester City in September.