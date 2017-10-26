FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liverpool's Wijnaldum fit to face Huddersfield
October 26, 2017 / 2:52 PM / a day ago

Liverpool's Wijnaldum fit to face Huddersfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is fit to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday after recovering from a knee injury.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 14, 2017 Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum in action with Manchester United's Ander Herrera REUTERS/Phil Noble

The 26-year-old missed Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend after colliding with midfielder James Milner in training.

“The knee is good now,” the Netherlands international told the club website on Thursday. (www.liverpoolfc.com)

”I was unlucky that in training before the game I had a kick on it, it was in a duel. Milner tried to shoot and I tried to block but I was a little bit late with my block.

“I‘m still in a little bit of pain but I can play with it. I had full training yesterday and felt good so probably I can play. The manager decides if he’s going to put me in the first XI, but I will be available.”

Ninth-placed Liverpool are on a three-game winless streak in the league while Huddersfield stunned Manchester United 2-1 last weekend.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

