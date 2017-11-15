FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liverpool manager Klopp admitted to hospital due to illness
#Sports News
November 15, 2017 / 3:31 PM / Updated a day ago

Liverpool manager Klopp admitted to hospital due to illness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp went to hospital after feeling unwell and missed Wednesday’s training session, the Premier League club said.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool vs NK Maribor - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 1, 2017 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

“Juergen Klopp has attended a hospital appointment today as a precautionary measure, after feeling ill,” the club said in a statement.

“He is being assessed by doctors and will be absent from training on Wednesday as a result.”

No details were given about Klopp’s illness but the club confirmed the 50-year-old German is expected to be released on Wednesday evening and may require further check-ups.

Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

