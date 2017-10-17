FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liverpool's Lallana could return in November, says Klopp
October 17, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 5 days ago

Liverpool's Lallana could return in November, says Klopp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could return from a thigh injury after the conclusion of the next international break in early November, the Premier League club’s manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Soccer Football - Wigan Athletic vs Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly - Wigan, Britain - July 14, 2017 Liverpool's Adam Lallana in action Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Lallana, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in July 2014, last played during the team’s pre-season loss to Atletico Madrid in August. The Merseyside club said the 29-year-old had returned to their training ground on Monday to continue his recovery.

“It’s absolutely good news. I cannot say now, but maybe after the next international break he could be back,” Klopp told the club website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)

“It would be fantastic for us, of course. Everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is.”

Liverpool are eighth in the league and travel to Slovenia to face NK Maribor in the Champions League later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, esditing by Nick Mulvenney

