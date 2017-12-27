No return in sight for Henderson, Moreno - Klopp

(Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Alberto Moreno will miss at least two more Premier League matches due to injury and manager Juergen Klopp has “no idea” when either player will be fit to return.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Swansea City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 26, 2017 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Captain Henderson picked up a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal last Friday while Moreno has been sidelined due to an ankle problem since the club’s Champions League win over Spartak Moscow earlier this month.

“Length of time (on their returns), actually I have no idea to be honest ... Both are out for the next two games for sure,” Klopp told reporters after Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Swansea City.

“On Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, they have no chance, then we have to see again.”

Liverpool, who are fourth, host Leicester on Saturday before travelling to Burnley on Monday.