Liverpool's Klopp praises Firmino
December 27, 2017 / 8:04 AM / a day ago

Liverpool's Klopp praises Firmino

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has hailed the ever-present influence of Roberto Firmino after the Brazilian capped an impressive all-round display with two goals in Tuesday’s 5-0 Premier League win over Swansea City.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Swansea City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 26, 2017 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and notched two assists in Liverpool’s last six league games to help Klopp’s team record three wins and as many draws and extend their unbeaten run to 11 league games.

Firmino bagged his eight and ninth league goals of the campaign within the space of 14 minutes as fourth-placed Liverpool ran rampant against basement side Swansea to maintain a one-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

“Roberto, I appreciate always his effort and his performance, that he scores twice, I‘m happy about that... I feel he is always involved, he is always in and around the really dangerous situations for the opponent,” Klopp told reporters.

“First half, he helped left full-back to right full-back, he was everywhere. In the end he scored two goals, so that’s nice.”

The German boss also backed his forwards to continue their impressive form as Liverpool prepare to host eighth-placed Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday.

“I am happy for all of the boys when they score but I couldn’t say how many he has or how many he has... If we play like we play in the good moments then the boys will be in different situations and it’ll be easy to score,” Klopp added.

“You have to work for that and everybody could see Mo was not the happiest person in the stadium when we took him off, but at least I have to stay kind of reasonable... because there’s a lot of games to come. They all will score goals.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

