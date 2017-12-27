Leicester's Simpson out of Liverpool clash

(Reuters) - Leicester City defender Danny Simpson will miss Saturday’s Premier League game against Liverpool and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury, manager Claude Puel has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 23, 2017 Leicester City's Danny Simpson lies injured REUTERS/Darren Staples

Simpson limped off during Leicester’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United last weekend and missed Tuesday’s 2-1 league defeat at Watford, with Aleksandar Dragovic used as a right-back at Vicarage Road.

“It’s a hamstring injury and he will not be available for a few weeks,” Puel was quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury.