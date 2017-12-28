Liverpool striker Sturridge suffers fresh injury setback

(Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said striker Daniel Sturridge has sustained a muscle injury and is likely to miss this weekend’s Premier League clash with Leicester City.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Southampton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 18, 2017 Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Sturridge’s injury problems have limited him to three goals in just 14 appearances across all competitions this campaign and the 28-year-old last played in Liverpool’s Champions League win over Spartak Moscow on Dec. 6.

“Daniel Sturridge was ill and now (has) a little muscle thing. It’s not a big deal, to be honest, but in this period all these things keep you away from games,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“That’s not too cool for us, of course, but since yesterday not a lot (else happened).”

The England international has been hampered by injuries throughout his career and has missed six previous league games for Liverpool this season due to illness and injury.

Fourth-placed Liverpool thrashed Swansea City 5-0 on Tuesday and host Leicester at Anfield on Saturday.