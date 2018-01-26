Moreno ready to battle Robertson for Liverpool spot

(Reuters) - Liverpool full back Alberto Moreno is aware he faces a tough task to regain his place in the starting line-up but is determined to work hard enough to move ahead of team mate Andy Robertson in the pecking order.

The Spaniard shone as Liverpool’s first-choice left back earlier this season before suffering an ankle injury in the 7-0 Champions League victory over Spartak Moscow in December and has not played since.

“It’s always tough to get your place in the first team at Liverpool Football Club,” the fit-again Moreno told the club’s website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

“Obviously, as a result of my injury, Robertson has taken his chance and grabbed it with both hands. But I‘m training really hard now and determined to do all that I possibly can through hard work to try and win my place back.”

Robertson, who signed from Hull City in the close season, has started nine of Liverpool’s last 10 games and the 23-year-old Scot has added energy and aggression from the back.

“You’ve got to be absolutely honest and sincere and say that he’s doing really well. He’s put in some great performances and played some great matches,” Moreno added.

“It was tough for him at the start of the season, not being involved, I‘m sure. It’s also never easy to come into the first team mid-season, so I think he’s coped with that really well.”

Liverpool take on West Bromwich Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday before travelling to Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Jan. 31.