My goal rush is far from over, predicts Liverpool's Salah

LONDON (Reuters) - Mohamed Salah predicts there will be no let-up in his goalscoring after netting his 30th for Liverpool in a prolific season.

The 25-year-old took 36 games in all competitions to become just the 13th Liverpool player to notch up the landmark in a single season and the first to do so since Uruguay striker Luis Suarez four years ago.

“It is a great feeling to have scored 30 goals in a first season at a club like Liverpool,” he told the club’s website while attending Liverpool’s training camp in Spain.

“It’s something huge, so I am very happy about it - but I have to carry on and keep looking forward to score many more goals. I feel good, and that’s the most important thing – and 100 percent, there is still more to come.”

He has reached the 30-goal mark quicker than any other Liverpool player since George Allan 121 years ago and he has more than two months left to add to this season’s total before heading off to the World Cup with Egypt.

Few expected such a prolific strike rate when Salah joined in a 36.9 million pounds ($51.8 million) deal from AS Roma last year.

But he is already being compared with the club’s most celebrated goalscorers and, with 22 Premier League goals from 26 games, is second only to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Yet while Kane is an out-and-out striker, Salah is a winger, who has also created chances, particularly for Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in what has become one of Europe’s deadliest strike forces.

Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Porto established Liverpool as the Champions League’s top scorers this season with 28. With such a first-leg advantage, they are seemingly certain of a place in the quarter-finals.

Although Salah was upstaged by three-goal Mane on the night, he said he is constantly working on improving his game.

“In my mind I am always trying to improve and I’m doing it every single day. Every day I look at myself and try to improve myself all the time,” he said.

Liverpool next play West Ham United at Anfield on Feb. 24.