Liverpool, Premier League agree compensation in 'tapping up' case
September 21, 2017 / 9:52 AM / in a month

Liverpool, Premier League agree compensation in 'tapping up' case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Anfield - 21/5/17 General view before the match Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

(Reuters) - Liverpool and the Premier League said they have agreed on a compensation settlement with the family of an unnamed 13-year-old victim to finally resolve the ‘tapping up’ scandal.

Liverpool were fined 100,000 pounds and banned from signing academy players from the English league teams in April after breaching rules governing the transfer of youth players.

A joint statement from the club and the Premier League confirmed a deal had been reached with the 13-year-old involved to continue his current school and join another academy.

“The Premier League and Liverpool FC have reached a constructive agreement regarding the future education of a young player who was unable to register with the club,” the statement said.

”Under the terms of the agreement, the player will be able to continue his education at his current school.

“He will also be free to join another club in the academy system without that club being required to pay compensation, which has been settled with his former club, Stoke City FC.”

A league investigation found Liverpool guilty of offering prohibited inducements in an attempt to recruit a schoolboy from Stoke City.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

