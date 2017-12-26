Firmino strikes twice as Liverpool crush Swansea

(Reuters) - Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool eased to a 5-0 win over bottom club Swansea City on Tuesday to remain fourth in the Premier League table.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Swansea City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 26, 2017 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

Juergen Klopp named Philippe Coutinho as captain and the Brazilian curled a sublime effort into the top corner with the home side’s first real attacking foray after just six minutes.

Andrew Robertson and Firmino both went close as the first period drew to a close, with Swansea rarely threatening a riposte.

Firmino netted twice after the restart, each goal sandwiched between a maiden league strike from teenage full back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Substitutes Adam Lallana and Dominic Solanke went close before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it five with a classy finish.

The win lifted Liverpool on to 38 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, who beat Southampton 5-2 earlier on Tuesday.

Managerless Swansea remained rooted to the foot of the table, five points from safety.