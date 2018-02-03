Klopp hopes home advantage can help in Tottenham 'six-pointer'

(Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has termed Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur as a ‘six-point’ clash but believes his team hold the advantage with the game being played at Anfield.

In-form Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 league games but face a tough challenge against a Tottenham team high on confidence after their dominant 2-0 win over second-placed Manchester United in midweek.

“These are ‘six-point’ games and the only advantage one team can have in a situation like this is to play at home, at Anfield in this case,” Klopp said.

“That’s really good and I‘m looking forward to it.”

Liverpool are third in the league with 50 points and ahead of champions Chelsea on goal difference while Tottenham are two points behind as they target a Champions League spot.

“With the situation in the table, our targets and what we want to do and where we want to finish the season, it is clear it is a very important game,” Klopp said.

Asked about winger Sadio Mane, who has scored two goals in his last four league games but missed chances in the 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, Klopp said, ”Even if Sadio is not at his best, he is still a threat for the other team.

”Mane had the two biggest chances in Huddersfield and didn’t score. No problem when you win 3-0. You need to carry on.

“You have to go through. You have to build on the good things and work on the not-so-good things. Sadio on an average day is still a fantastic player, that’s the good news.”

Klopp said he was pleased with new signing Virgil van Dijk’s progress in his first month at Merseyside.

“We will all see Van Dijk at his best after the summer but we don’t have the time to wait until then, why should we? He can bring a lot of things in already and that’s good.”