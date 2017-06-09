FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ward prefers Huddersfield return to Liverpool bench
June 9, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 2 months ago

Ward prefers Huddersfield return to Liverpool bench

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Wales Press Conference - The Vale Resort, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - June 8, 2017 Wales' Danny Ward during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

(Reuters) - Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward would like to return to promoted Huddersfield Town for a second loan spell and play every week in the Premier League rather than be a substitute at the Merseyside club, the 23-year-old has said.

The Wales international, who has made just two senior appearances for Liverpool since 2012, played in 45 of Huddersfield's 50 matches last season and helped them win the Championship playoff final to secure a Premier League spot.

"Liverpool have my contract and their needs come first, especially with the Champions League," Ward told British media.

"On a selfish point, I would like to stay at Huddersfield. I am only young for a goalkeeper and to have a chance of playing week-in, week-out in the Premier League would be good experience for someone of my age.

"It would be more beneficial than being on the bench but, as I say, Liverpool have my contract."

Ward made two saves during the penalty shoot-out in the play-off semi-final as Huddersfield progressed to the final.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

