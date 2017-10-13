FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aguero returns to full training ahead of Stoke clash
#Sports News
October 13, 2017 / 6:44 AM / in 8 days

Aguero returns to full training ahead of Stoke clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Striker Sergio Aguero has completed a full training session with Manchester City and could be available for Saturday’s Premier League game against Stoke City, two weeks after sustaining a broken rib in a road accident.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 26, 2017 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero reacts REUTERS/Phil Noble

The 29-year-old was injured in a car crash in Amsterdam last month and missed City’s 1-0 win over champions Chelsea and both of Argentina’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers but returned to light training for the league leaders earlier this week.

“Back to training. I am ready!” Aguero said on his verified Twitter account, alongside pictures of him and his team mates in action during Thursday’s session.

Aguero is City’s top-scorer with six goals in as many Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, who lead the standings on 19 points after seven fixtures.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
