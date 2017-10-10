Manchester City boosted by Aguero's return to light training

(Reuters) - Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero stepped up his recovery from a broken rib sustained in a road accident last month by returning to light training on Tuesday.

The Argentina international was injured in a car crash during a day off in the Netherlands and missed City’s last Premier League game at Chelsea, a 1-0 win, and his country’s World Cup qualifiers.

“Exactly how many days he will be off, I don’t know right now,” City manager Pep Guardiola had said after the accident, adding that he had “no problem” with Aguero being in Amsterdam for a concert.

“I think the players have to rest mentally and physically. They can enjoy their lives. I want my players to have fun. If they decide to go there, they decide to go there. It is OK for me.”

Fans had feared City’s top scorer with seven goals in all competitions this season would be out for a lengthy spell, but will be encouraged by his return to the training pitch.

Aguero, who is one goal short of Eric Brook’s all-time City scoring record of 177, participated in a light session with a physio monitoring him.

Midfielder Fabian Delph also had a workout in the morning session, after suffering a minor injury in the win at Chelsea.

The early Premier League pace setters host Stoke City on Saturday looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.