Record-equalling Aguero still the main man at Manchester City

(Reuters) - Sergio Aguero ended a stressful month by scoring in the 3-0 win over Burnley that earned him a place in the Manchester City record books, proving fellow striker Gabriel Jesus still has a long way to go if he wants to depose the Argentine hitman.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Burnley - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 21, 2017 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero REUTERS/Phil Noble

Jesus has been in blistering form this season, particularly excelling over the past few weeks while Aguero was sidelined with a broken rib sustained in a car accident in Amsterdam. Three goals and an assist in that time provided proof that the 20-year-old Brazilian is more than capable of leading the line for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Such form has led to Jesus being named in the three-player shortlist for the prestigious Golden Boy award alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele - quite an achievement after arriving in Europe only in January.

Aguero and Jesus have been deployed together to devastating effect on numerous occasions this season, but Aguero proved it is not just the young upstart who can produce the goods on Saturday against Burnley.

With the pressure of equalling a club record that has stood for 78 years, Aguero stepped up when handed the chance with a penalty on the half hour mark and converted with aplomb.

That strike brought him level with Eric Brook’s tally of 177 - achieved between 1927 and 1939.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Burnley - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 21, 2017 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in action with Burnley's Stephen Ward REUTERS/Phil Noble

Aguero had double the attempts at goal to any of his team mates as he looked hungry to hold the record outright, but it was not meant to be on the day.

“He is going to get an amazing record and hopefully the next one is not the last one,” Guardiola told reporters.

What will be worrying to City’s opponents is that each striker’s exploits seems to spur on the other to continue to find the scoresheet on an even more regular basis.

There is no sign of a rift, neither is set on leading the line outright, with the relationship being a very cohesive one.

“I value our strong relationship off the pitch,” Jesus told the Manchester Evening News this week. “We have such a strong connection outside the pitch, and we take it onto the pitch. It is the best way to work.”

Such a deadly duo, who enjoy working together, can only spell danger for the rest of the Premier League.

Jesus has impressed each time he has donned the City shirt, but he is not the replacement for Aguero many assumed he would become. There is plenty of life in the 29-year-old Argentine yet.