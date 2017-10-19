FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burnley's Dyche dismisses Leicester link, focuses on Man City
October 19, 2017 / 4:15 PM / 2 days ago

Burnley's Dyche dismisses Leicester link, focuses on Man City

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Burnley manager Sean Dyche has dismissed speculation linking him with the Leicester City vacancy as “paper stories”, saying he is only focused on his side’s Premier League trip to leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs West Ham United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 14, 2017 Burnley manager Sean Dyche Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Dyche, the third-longest serving current Premier League manager, has been among the favourites along with Wales boss Chris Coleman to take over from Craig Shakespeare, who was sacked by Leicester on Tuesday.

“First of all, I don’t want any manager to lose their job. It’s not the first time I’ve been linked,” Dyche told a news conference on Thursday.

”In a way you’re flattered by these links because it’s some form of recognition. But they are paper stories. There’s no story from me.

“I‘m not aware of any approach from anyone in any time here. There’s nothing in my consideration other than Man City.”

Burnley are seventh in the standings and a return of 13 points from eight matches represents their best start to a Premier League season.

Dyche, however, believes his side must be prepared for their toughest test yet at the Etihad Stadium where Pep Guardiola’s City have scored 17 goals in their last three league matches.

“I think on current form from their point of view, it’s certainly up there. They’re in fine form,” Dyche added.

“The team looks more familiar with each other and that comes with time. The manager, rightly so, has been stood by and allowed to work.”

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
