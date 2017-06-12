Hart confident Man City won't price him out of transfer

(Reuters) - England goalkeeper Joe Hart does not think Manchester City will hamper his chances of winning a move away from the Premier League club by putting a massive price tag on him, the 30-year-old has said.

Hart, who joined City in 2010, completed a year-long loan spell at Italian side Torino last season, making 36 appearances as the club finished ninth in Serie A.

Hart is looking for a permanent move away from the Etihad after being replaced by Claudio Bravo last season under manager Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard also signed Ederson from Benfica last week, so Hart is likely to get even fewer playing chances.

"I certainly don't think they are going to try and price me out of a move," Hart told reporters ahead of England's friendly against France on Tuesday.

"I think there's enough respect between the player and club.

"We're going to work together, there's no point in working against each other. There is no animosity between the two. They are going in their direction and I need to go in mine."

Hart said stability was key to picking his next club but conceded that he had yet to receive a concrete offer.

"I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices," Hart said.

"I'm not a kid any more, I can't just pack my stuff like a 19, 17-year-old and go on loan. I am a 30-year-old man with stuff I need to organise. I like stability."