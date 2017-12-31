FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
De Bruyne carried off at Palace as Jesus also suffers injury
December 31, 2017

De Bruyne carried off at Palace as Jesus also suffers injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Kevin De Bruyne was carried off on a stretcher late in Manchester City’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, with Gabriel Jesus also leaving the pitch injured and in tears.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 31, 2017 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is stretchered off after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

“Gabriel will be out for a little bit more than one month,” manager Pep Guardiola said. “Kevin, we will see tomorrow. Referees have to protect the players, that is all I ask.”

Belgium international De Bruyne, who has been instrumental to City’s success this season, suffered the injury after a collision with Palace’s Jason Puncheon in stoppage time at Selhurst Park and left the pitch on a stretcher, with his right leg in a brace.

Earlier in the match, Jesus landed awkwardly and had to be withdrawn. He made his way to the dressing room in tears, consoled by City’s medical staff.

The Premier League leaders have a home clash with Watford on Tuesday.

Reporting by Pete Hall; editing by Clare Fallon

