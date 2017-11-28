Guardiola open to squad tweaks to run a happy ship at City

(Reuters) - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not done reshaping his squad and will discuss each of his players’ futures with them during the next two transfer windows, he said on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - November 26, 2017 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

City recruited heavily in the close season, spending more than 200 million pounds ($265 million) as Guardiola turned his attention to the wide positions after strengthening central defence, attack and midfield the previous season.

Full backs Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker were brought in for a combined total of more than 100 million pounds before the start of the current campaign, along with right back Danilo, winger Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson.

These additions have resulted in others, including the likes of defender Eliaquim Mangala and midfielder Yaya Toure, having to be satisfied with a bit-part roles this season, and Guardiola said he would allow unhappy players leave the club.

“In the future, in the winter break and in the summertime, we are going to rescale absolutely everything,” the Spaniard told a news conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League home game against Southampton.

”Not just with Mangala, for everybody. The club is going to ask them if they are happy or if they are not. If they are comfortable in the position they had in the past, playing or not playing? They have to decide.

“The future will be like this. We always want players who want to stay here.”

City’s recruitment since Guardiola’s arrival has had the desired effect. City are eight points clear at the top of the league table, with players such as John Stones, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus -- all signed in the manager’s first season -- having a huge impact.

Mangala, signed from Porto two years before Guardiola took the helm, has yet to start a league game this season. But with Stones out injured, the manager will have no problem drafting him into the team because of his impressive attitude.

“I am really impressed about his behaviour in training sessions. He hasn’t played regularly until now and he has always accepted it,” Guardiola said.

“For a manager, for a club and for the environment in the squad that is so important.”

Southampton are 10th in the table but will travel to City in good spirits after beating Everton 4-1 in their last match.

($1 = 0.7560 pounds)