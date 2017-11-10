FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stones credits Man City role for helping him improve
November 10, 2017 / 10:03 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Stones credits Man City role for helping him improve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - England defender John Stones took “a good look” at his erratic performance in his first season at Manchester City before developing into the club’s defensive mainstay, the 23-year-old said ahead of Friday’s friendly against Germany.

Soccer Football - England Press Conference - St. George's Park, Burton Upon Trent, Britain - November 9, 2017 England's John Stones during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Stones, who joined City before the start of last season, was initially criticised for his erratic performances but has since become a key cog in Pep Guardiola’s side.

The former Everton man has started in ten of City’s 11 league games this campaign as Guardiola’s side remain unbeaten and with an eight-point lead at the top of the standings.

”I feel like I’ve been developing since I first went to City,“ Stones told reporters on Thursday. ”I don’t think there’s been a point where I’ve not been learning or developing.

”That doesn’t mean it’s always been good and learning in a positive way.

“I’ve had to take dips and take a good look at myself and I feel every day that I go out on the training pitch is a day to get something out of it.”

England host five-time World Cup winners Brazil on Tuesday before the league returns with City travelling to Leicester City on Nov. 18.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

