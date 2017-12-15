Tottenham hope to end City's 'frightening' run - Rose

(Reuters) - Premier League leaders Manchester City are on a “frightening” run of form but Tottenham Hotspur are looking forward to the challenge of halting their record-breaking 15-game winning streak, Spurs defender Danny Rose has said.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur Training - Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, Britain - October 31, 2017 Tottenham's Danny Rose during training Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

City have opened up an 11-point lead, while Tottenham, in fourth, trail them by 18 points.

“They do look very frightening - scoring goals and they’ve kept a clean sheet against Swansea. We’ve done alright there in the past couple of seasons and that should give us some confidence at the weekend,” Rose told British media.

“We were the first ones to beat City last season and we disrupted Chelsea’s unbeaten run. It’s another challenge we all look forward to.”

Since Mauricio Pochettino took over as manager in 2014, Spurs have won only one of 17 away matches against Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

“We haven’t done so well away from home against the top teams this season so we hope to go there with some confidence and keep pushing on after three wins that we’ve had over the last week.”