2 months ago
Man City to meet West Ham in Iceland friendly
#Sports News
June 15, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 2 months ago

Man City to meet West Ham in Iceland friendly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 16/5/17 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

(Reuters) - Premier League clubs Manchester City and West Ham United will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against each other in Iceland on Aug. 4.

The match will take place at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik and offers City manager Pep Guardiola and his West Ham counterpart Slaven Bilic a chance to fine tune their squads before the new season begins, eight days later.

"This match will be a fantastic occasion, and we'll be looking to put on a great show for our supporters. City and West Ham played out some brilliant matches last season, and this game will be no different... " City manager Guardiola told the club's website. (www.mancity.com)

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta, who left City after nine seasons at the end of the last campaign, could face his former club for the first time.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

