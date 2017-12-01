Injury woes for Moyes ahead of daunting Manchester City trip

(Reuters) - A trio of injuries and the absence of his first-choice goalkeeper have complicated life for new West Ham United boss David Moyes ahead of the daunting trip to Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs West Ham United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 29, 2017 West Ham United manager David Moyes REUTERS/Phil Noble

Moyes will be without strikers Andy Carroll (knee injury) and Javier Hernandez (hamstring) and will take a late call on defender Winston Reid (hamstring).

On-loan goalkeeper Joe Hart, who has started all 14 of West Ham’s league games this season, is not available for selection against his parent club City with back-up Adrian set to step in.

“It does make the task more difficult, because of the lack of experience and probably players who might be seen as some of our better players,” Moyes told a news conference on Friday.

“But if we talk about injuries all the time it will, in some way, be used as an excuse. I don’t want to do that... I’d rather stand up with what I’ve got and give the players that are in the team confidence that we believe in them and trust in them.”

West Ham are 18th after two wins, four draws and eight defeats and were hammered 4-0 by struggling Everton in Moyes’s third game in charge on Wednesday, leaving him still searching for his first victory since he replaced Slaven Bilic last month.

The east London club’s form is a stark contrast to Pep Guardiola’s unbeaten City, who have 40 points and extended their winning run to 12 games by beating Southampton 2-1 on Wednesday.

“I’ve never gone into any game thinking we’ve not got a chance of winning. Undoubtedly we’re playing against the most in-form team in the league. They’ve got to be beaten somewhere,” Moyes said.

“There’s ways to play against them. They’ve got weaknesses. Going forward though they’ve got people that can create and take chances. We’ve got to make sure we’re in the game.”