8 days ago
United star Mata wants football players to give 1 percent to charity
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
#Sports News
August 4, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 8 days ago

United star Mata wants football players to give 1 percent to charity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Manchester United vs Los Angeles Galaxy - Pre Season Friendly - Los Angeles, USA - July 15, 2017 Manchester United's Juan Mata in action with Los Angeles Galaxy's Hugo Arellano

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United's Spanish international Juan Mata has promised to give 1 per cent of his earnings to charity and wants all fellow professional footballers to do the same.

"I am launching something that I hope will change the world, even if only in some small way," he announced on The Players Tribune website (www.theplayerstribune.com).

Mata said he would donate the money to Common Goal, a fund run by the charity streetfootballworld that supports football charities around the world.

"I’m asking my fellow professionals to join me in forming a Common Goal Starting XI. Together we can create a movement based on shared values that can become integral to the whole football industry — forever.

"I'm leading this effort, but I don’t want to be alone."

Mata, who said he was shocked by the poverty he saw on a visit to Mumbai, India, said the long-term aim was for the entire football industry to contribute 1 per cent of revenue to grassroots football charities.

The United midfielder is estimated to earn seven million pounds a year.

Neymar, the Brazilian who moved from Barcelona to Paris St Germain this week, has been reported as earning more than 40 million pounds annually.

Reporting by Steve Tongue

