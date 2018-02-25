FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Sports News
February 25, 2018 / 5:22 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Conte wants more use of VAR after disallowed goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte called for increased use of video assistance (VAR) after a late effort by Alvaro Morata was disallowed by the narrowest of offside decisions, condemning his team to defeat by Manchester United.

“I must be honest, I didn’t see the situation, but if you’re telling me Alvaro Morata wasn’t offside, I think VAR is very important, especially in England,” he said.

”There are a lot of moments in the game where there are things to super-check.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 25, 2018 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

“I think the draw was the fair result for this game. But we are talking about a defeat and that’s all.”

It was a loss that left Chelsea out of the four Champions League places following Tottenham’s win earlier on at Crystal Palace.

“We know there is a battle and it will be difficult to find a place in the Champions League,” Conte said.

“We had to be more clinical, instead we kept the game open, and the opponent made us pay. Manchester United are a great team, and we must be disappointed, because I repeat today, we could have done better.”

Chelsea are now two points behind fourth-placed Spurs and face a difficult next fixture away to leaders Manchester City.

Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.