Manchester United chasing Premier, Champions League titles - Ibrahimovic

(Reuters) - Manchester United are able to mount a serious challenge for both the Premier and Champions League titles this season thanks to a stronger squad, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Newcastle United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 18, 2017 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo returned to United’s squad for Saturday’s 4-1 league win over Newcastle United as Jose Mourinho’s side, who are second in the league, remained eight points behind neighbours City.

With four wins from four Champions League group games this season, United need just one more point from two matches to qualify for the last 16. They visit FC Basel on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic told British media that a domestic and European double was very much a target.

“I think there is a possibility for everything ... We are stronger this season. We believe we can do it – that’s the aim. To win and get the trophies,” he said.

”I think we can chase City, why is it not a possibility?

“This week the manager has been very happy because he has a full team ... He knows what he is doing, even when the number of players are limited because he’s a winner and has been winning every season.”

Ibrahimovic and Rojo returned from serious knee injuries sustained last season and started on the bench for an almost full-strength United squad. The Swede came on in the latter stages of the game.

Frenchman Pogba recovered from a hamstring injury and scored in his first game since September.

Defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones and midfielder Michael Carrick are the only remaining injury concerns for United.